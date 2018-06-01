LPGA's Brittany Lincicome set to play in PGA Tour event

By JOHN ZENOR
AP Sports Writer
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - Brittany Lincicome is set to join the club of female professionals playing in a PGA Tour event.
Lincicome said Friday at the U.S. Women's Open that she was asked to play in the Barbasol Championship in Kentucky July 19-22.
Her exemption for the event was first reported by Golf Digest.
She says Tom Murray, president and CEO of the company that owns the Barbasol and Pure Silk brands, reached out to her a couple of weeks ago.
Lincicome says it's something she's always wanted to do, but that it's not about "trying to compare yourself to the men."
Other female professionals who have played in a PGA Tour event include Michelle Wie, Babe Zaharias, Annika Sorenstam and Suzy Whaley.
The 32-year-old Lincicome is an eight-time winner on the LPGA Tour.
