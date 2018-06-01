Jason Day among early leaders at Memorial

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) - Jason Day found himself in a foreign place on his home course at the Memorial - atop the leaderboard.

Day birdied three of his last five holes Friday for another 4-under 68, leaving him tied for the early 36-hole lead. Day was at 8-under 136, along Hideki Matsuyama (71), Wesley Bryan (68) and J.B. Holmes (66).

Day is a member at Muirfield Village, though that hasn't translated well. His best finish is a tie for 15th in his nine previous appearances, and the Australian has never been closer than five shots going into the weekend.

The group at 6-under 138 included Dustin Johnson, who has played the par 5s in just 1 under for two rounds.

Jordan Spieth bogeyed his last two holes and was certain to miss the cut.

