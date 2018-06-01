Jason Day among early leaders at Memorial - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Jason Day among early leaders at Memorial

By DOUG FERGUSON
AP Golf Writer

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) - Jason Day found himself in a foreign place on his home course at the Memorial - atop the leaderboard.

Day birdied three of his last five holes Friday for another 4-under 68, leaving him tied for the early 36-hole lead. Day was at 8-under 136, along Hideki Matsuyama (71), Wesley Bryan (68) and J.B. Holmes (66).

Day is a member at Muirfield Village, though that hasn't translated well. His best finish is a tie for 15th in his nine previous appearances, and the Australian has never been closer than five shots going into the weekend.

The group at 6-under 138 included Dustin Johnson, who has played the par 5s in just 1 under for two rounds.

Jordan Spieth bogeyed his last two holes and was certain to miss the cut.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

