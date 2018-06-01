Chilean teenager shares lead at Memorial

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) - Joaquin Niemann made an 8-foot birdie putt on his final hole to share the lead with Kyle Stanley in the Memorial.

Tiger Woods hit the ball well enough to be up there with them at Muirfield Village, except for missing five putts inside 7 feet.

Niemann is a 19-year-old from Chile in just his fifth pro start, and he already had a pair of top 10s on the PGA Tour. On a soft course yielding low scores, he made seven birdies to join Stanley (66) at 11-under 133.

They were two shots ahead of Byeong Hun An (67). Jason Day, who has never finished better than 15th at the Memorial, had another 68 and was three back.

Woods had to settle for a 67. He was six behind.

