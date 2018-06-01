Oopstate: Cynthia Nixon campaign email misspells Ithaca - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Oopstate: Cynthia Nixon campaign email misspells Ithaca

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - The gubernatorial campaign of actress and activist Cynthia Nixon learned a hard lesson about New York state geography when it misspelled the name of the city of Ithaca in an email to supporters.

The Democrat's campaign repeatedly spelled the city "Ithica" in Friday's email, which invited voters to an event with Nixon on Sunday in the upstate city.

Nixon is challenging Gov. Andrew Cuomo in this year's Democratic primary.

A Cuomo campaign aide ridiculed the mistake, tweeting that while Nixon's "Sex and the City" character may have never left Manhattan, someone auditioning for governor should be able to hire better writers.

A Nixon spokeswoman says the email was sent in error. She provided a photo of a campaign worker writing "Ithaca" correctly several dozen times on a dry erase board.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

