Richmond wants your input to fix parking problems

What areas of Richmond are the worst when it comes to finding parking? What can be done to make finding a spot, easier?

A new city-wide study is looking at parking issues across the River City. Administrators will then lay out a plan for parking changes, for years to come.

Multiple community meetings this month will give you a chance to sound off on what should be done.

The city is using researchers on the ground and flying drones overhead to figure out which areas need the biggest parking revamp. Seven of the busiest neighborhoods in Richmond will be closely analyzed for their parking needs: Carytown, Brookland Park, Scott's Addition, the Fan, Downtown, Manchester and Libbie/Grove/Patterson.

Scott's Addition is one hotspot when it comes to potential parking nightmares. Over the last half decade, more than 3,500 people have moved into the once-industrial area.

With an onslaught of breweries and warehouses converted into apartments, parking is tighter than ever, according to Scott's Addition Boulevard Association president, Trevor Dickerson.

"You go into the lunch hour, and when the breweries open up, it's really hard to find a spot,” said Dickerson. "There's more people parking here than ever before. That's happened so quickly that the infrastructure hasn't really kept up."

Dickerson says neighbors are considering asking for a parking garage or even permit parking.

"Coming in and out of the neighborhood during rush hour is becoming a nightmare,” he continued.

Throughout June, you can have your say in one of seven community meetings with city planning officials. Each neighborhood mentioned above will have its own meeting. Administrators will be revealing data from the parking study and listening to what you think would alleviate parking problems.

In the fall, there will be another round of meetings to make recommendations.

