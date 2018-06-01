Emu that fled captivity is returned to sanctuary - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Emu that fled captivity is returned to sanctuary

LISBON, Maine (AP) - An escape artist emu known as "The Bird" that got loose has been returned to its animal sanctuary in Maine.

Lisbon police, an animal control officer and much of the town searched throughout the day Thursday for the 5-foot-4-inch emu that escaped from its sanctuary. A spokeswoman for the sanctuary says the 19-year-old bird was captured near a neighbor's house.

The Bangor Daily News reports someone caring for The Bird was moving it to its summer residence when the flightless, ostrich-like animal bolted.

Police had said the 100-pound emu was somewhere in the woods. Animal officials say it previously attempted another escape a decade ago, but was caught.

___

Information from: Bangor Daily News, http://www.bangordailynews.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Trump: Why isn't Samantha Bee fired for 'horrible language'?

    Trump: Why isn't Samantha Bee fired for 'horrible language'?

    Friday, June 1 2018 7:57 AM EDT2018-06-01 11:57:03 GMT
    Friday, June 1 2018 3:30 PM EDT2018-06-01 19:30:32 GMT
    (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this May 24, 2018 file photo, Samantha Bee, host of "Full Frontal with Samantha Bee," poses at an Emmy For Your Consideration screening of the television talk show at the Writers Guild Theatre in B...(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this May 24, 2018 file photo, Samantha Bee, host of "Full Frontal with Samantha Bee," poses at an Emmy For Your Consideration screening of the television talk show at the Writers Guild Theatre in B...
    President Donald Trump calls it a "total double standard" that comedian Samantha Bee wasn't fired for using a vulgar term to describe his daughter and top White House adviser, Ivanka Trump.More >>
    President Donald Trump calls it a "total double standard" that comedian Samantha Bee wasn't fired for using a vulgar term to describe his daughter and top White House adviser, Ivanka Trump.More >>

  • Lawsuit makes new rape allegation against Harvey Weinstein

    Lawsuit makes new rape allegation against Harvey Weinstein

    Friday, June 1 2018 2:37 PM EDT2018-06-01 18:37:57 GMT
    Friday, June 1 2018 3:28 PM EDT2018-06-01 19:28:53 GMT
    A new rape allegation has been made against Harvey Weinstein as part of a lawsuit alleging that he was assisted in his dealing with women by a racketeering conspiracy.More >>
    A new rape allegation has been made against Harvey Weinstein as part of a lawsuit alleging that he was assisted in his dealing with women by a racketeering conspiracy.More >>

  • Roseanne Barr return possible, but lesser platform likely

    Roseanne Barr return possible, but lesser platform likely

    Friday, June 1 2018 2:16 AM EDT2018-06-01 06:16:53 GMT
    Friday, June 1 2018 3:28 PM EDT2018-06-01 19:28:44 GMT
    (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File). FIlE - In this April 8, 2014 file photo, Roseanne Barr arrives at the NBC Universal Summer Press Day in Pasadena, Calif. The unprecedented sudden cancellation of ABC's TV’s top comedy "Roseanne" has left a...(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File). FIlE - In this April 8, 2014 file photo, Roseanne Barr arrives at the NBC Universal Summer Press Day in Pasadena, Calif. The unprecedented sudden cancellation of ABC's TV’s top comedy "Roseanne" has left a...
    After her network dropped her show, streaming services dropped her reruns, and her agency dropped her for a racist tweet, Roseanne Barr is vowing she's not finished. Whether anyone will have her is an open question.More >>
    After her network dropped her show, streaming services dropped her reruns, and her agency dropped her for a racist tweet, Roseanne Barr is vowing she's not finished. Whether anyone will have her is an open question.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly