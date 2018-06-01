Ex-Apple employee gets 3-year prison term for embezzlement

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - A former Apple employee who double-billed the firm for business expenses on her company credit card and used the resulting credit to buy luxury items is now headed to prison.
Toni Ann Branca received a three-year state prison sentence Friday. The 42-year-old resident of Livingston, New Jersey pleaded guilty in January to theft by deception.
The state Attorney General's office says Branca embezzled about $243,000 from Apple while working as an administrative assistant.
Branca worked mostly from home and arranged employee training, travel and parking for her region. She was authorized to pay for company expenses with a company-issued credit card in her name.
Authorities say Apple made the duplicate payments to the credit card company, and Branca allegedly used the resulting credit balances to shop for clothes, electronics and furniture.
