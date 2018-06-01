New artwork to greet Hopewell visitors

A birdseye view of the Hopewell Community Gateway (Photo courtesy of Chroma Design)

A giant "H" is coming to Hopewell in June.

Check out 12AboutTown.com to check out more photos of this new artwork that will greet travelers on Route 10.

The sculpture by artist Ralph Helmick will be installed June 4-8.

