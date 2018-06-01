Canadian Brooke Henderson withdraws from US Women's Open - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Canadian Brooke Henderson withdraws from US Women's Open

(AP Photo/Butch Dill). Brooke Henderson, of Canada, tees off on the seventh hole during the first round of the U.S. Women's Open golf tournament at Shoal Creek, Thursday, May 31, 2018, in Birmingham, Ala. Brooke withdrew from the tournament before the ... (AP Photo/Butch Dill). Brooke Henderson, of Canada, tees off on the seventh hole during the first round of the U.S. Women's Open golf tournament at Shoal Creek, Thursday, May 31, 2018, in Birmingham, Ala. Brooke withdrew from the tournament before the ...
(AP Photo/Butch Dill). Brooke Henderson, of Canada, reacts after making a birdie putt on the sixth hole during the first round of the U.S. Women's Open golf tournament at Shoal Creek, Thursday, May 31, 2018, in Birmingham, Ala. Brooke withdrew from the... (AP Photo/Butch Dill). Brooke Henderson, of Canada, reacts after making a birdie putt on the sixth hole during the first round of the U.S. Women's Open golf tournament at Shoal Creek, Thursday, May 31, 2018, in Birmingham, Ala. Brooke withdrew from the...

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - Canadian Brooke Henderson has withdrawn from the U.S. Women's Open for personal reasons.

The USGA says Henderson pulled out before Friday's second round at Shoal Creek. The USGA statement says she left to be with her family in Ottawa, but didn't elaborate.

Henderson shot a 1-over 73 in the first round Thursday.

The 20-year-old from Smiths Falls, Ontario, has six wins on the LPGA Tour. She became the second youngest player in LPGA history to win a major championship, capturing the 2016 KPMG Women's PGA Championship at 18 years, 9 months and 2 days.

She won the Lotte Championship this year and has two previous top 10 finishes in the U.S. Women's Open. Henderson tied for 13th last year.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Trump: Why isn't Samantha Bee fired for 'horrible language'?

    Trump: Why isn't Samantha Bee fired for 'horrible language'?

    Friday, June 1 2018 7:57 AM EDT2018-06-01 11:57:03 GMT
    Friday, June 1 2018 2:49 PM EDT2018-06-01 18:49:01 GMT
    (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this May 24, 2018 file photo, Samantha Bee, host of "Full Frontal with Samantha Bee," poses at an Emmy For Your Consideration screening of the television talk show at the Writers Guild Theatre in B...(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this May 24, 2018 file photo, Samantha Bee, host of "Full Frontal with Samantha Bee," poses at an Emmy For Your Consideration screening of the television talk show at the Writers Guild Theatre in B...
    President Donald Trump calls it a "total double standard" that comedian Samantha Bee wasn't fired for using a vulgar term to describe his daughter and top White House adviser, Ivanka Trump.More >>
    President Donald Trump calls it a "total double standard" that comedian Samantha Bee wasn't fired for using a vulgar term to describe his daughter and top White House adviser, Ivanka Trump.More >>

  • Roseanne Barr return possible, but lesser platform likely

    Roseanne Barr return possible, but lesser platform likely

    Friday, June 1 2018 2:16 AM EDT2018-06-01 06:16:53 GMT
    Friday, June 1 2018 2:48 PM EDT2018-06-01 18:48:55 GMT
    (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File). FIlE - In this April 8, 2014 file photo, Roseanne Barr arrives at the NBC Universal Summer Press Day in Pasadena, Calif. The unprecedented sudden cancellation of ABC's TV’s top comedy "Roseanne" has left a...(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File). FIlE - In this April 8, 2014 file photo, Roseanne Barr arrives at the NBC Universal Summer Press Day in Pasadena, Calif. The unprecedented sudden cancellation of ABC's TV’s top comedy "Roseanne" has left a...
    After her network dropped her show, streaming services dropped her reruns, and her agency dropped her for a racist tweet, Roseanne Barr is vowing she's not finished. Whether anyone will have her is an open question.More >>
    After her network dropped her show, streaming services dropped her reruns, and her agency dropped her for a racist tweet, Roseanne Barr is vowing she's not finished. Whether anyone will have her is an open question.More >>

  • Comic Samantha Bee apologizes to Ivanka Trump for slur

    Comic Samantha Bee apologizes to Ivanka Trump for slur

    Thursday, May 31 2018 11:56 AM EDT2018-05-31 15:56:52 GMT
    Friday, June 1 2018 2:48 PM EDT2018-06-01 18:48:50 GMT
    (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this May 24, 2018 file photo, Samantha Bee, host of "Full Frontal with Samantha Bee," poses at an Emmy For Your Consideration screening of the television talk show at the Writers Guild Theatre in B...(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this May 24, 2018 file photo, Samantha Bee, host of "Full Frontal with Samantha Bee," poses at an Emmy For Your Consideration screening of the television talk show at the Writers Guild Theatre in B...
    Comedian Samantha Bee uses an obscenity to refer to Ivanka Trump on her TBS show 'Full Frontal.'.More >>
    Comedian Samantha Bee uses an obscenity to refer to Ivanka Trump on her TBS show 'Full Frontal.'.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly