Nearly 300 retirees leave a 'strong foundation' for Chesterfield's schools

Chesterfield County Public Schools and the School Board recently held a big "thank you" ceremony to honor about 300 employees who are retiring at the end of the school year.

"In some people’s minds, one of most underutilized phrases in the English language is 'thank you.' On behalf of the School Board, we want to say 'thank you' for the time our retiring employees have invested in our children," School Board Chair John Erbach said.

The 300 retirees combine for a total of 5,400 years of working in the school system.

"They have spent hours working to propel our students toward success and their ultimate goal: high school graduation," said Erbach. "Thank you to our retirees for everything they have done to support and lift up our work. They have left a strong foundation for others to carry on."

Those retiring with more than 35 years in the school system are:

Marie Williams, bus driver, 40 years in the school division

Julie Tatum, assistant principal at Clover Hill High, 39 years in the school division

Cheryl Childress, lead programmer analyst, 38 years in the school division

Charles Branch, mail distribution team leader, 37 years in the school division

Reginia Denby, teacher at Gates Elementary, 37 years in the school division

Brenda Price, technology integrator, 37 years in the school division

Susie Holstein, assistant principal at Robious Elementary, 36 years in the school division

Wayne Motley, literacy curriculum specialist, 36 years in the school division

