Dog helps police recover stolen firearm

Maverick sniffed out the stolen gun after it was discarded in a wooded area. (Source: Petersburg Police/Facebook)

A discarded stolen firearm was recovered by a police dog in Petersburg.

"Maverick" sniffed out the gun in tall grass near where the suspect had previously been.

Petersburg police were called to the 1400 block of W. Washington Street at 1 p.m. Thursday for a report that a firearm had been stolen and shots fired at the victim.

Police located the suspect in a vehicle and were led on a brief chase. The suspect then fled on foot and into a wooded area.

That’s where Maverick was dispatched and the gun recovered.

No one was injured.

