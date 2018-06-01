Dog helps police recover stolen firearm

The victim reported a firearm had been stolen and shots were fired.More >>
An attempted capital murder charge has been thrown out against a man accused of trying to run over a Colonial Heights police officer in March.
The misdemeanor criminal charges against former Colonial Heights Police Officer Bryan Drake have been set aside. He was once accused of embezzlement and obstruction of the legal process.
Police say the suspect entered the store located in the 400 block of Southpark Boulevard on Wednesday, went behind the counter and stole several cartons of Newport and Camel-brand cigarettes.
Volunteers helped place American flags on 6,000 graves at City Point National Cemetery in Hopewell on Saturday.
