Wettest May ever was also second warmest

If you thought Richmond saw a lot of rain in May, you'd be right.

This was the wettest May Richmond has ever seen since the records began in 1800, according to the National Weather Service in Wakefield.

There were 10.35 inches of rain recorded in Richmond. The record was broken May 22, meaning more than a full week was left in the month to keep the record rising.

But not only that, it was also the second warmest May on record. The average temperature was 73.4 degrees.

But just because the month is over doesn't mean the rain stops. The first couple of days in June are shaping up to be rainy too.

There should be a break from the rain early next week.

