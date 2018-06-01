AP source: Senators assistant GM Lee arrested in Buffalo - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

AP source: Senators assistant GM Lee arrested in Buffalo

By JOHN WAWROW
AP Hockey Writer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - A person with direct knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press that Ottawa Senators assistant general manager Randy Lee is being charged with harassment following an altercation that occurred during a shuttle bus ride back to his Buffalo hotel.

The person spoke on the condition of anonymity to The AP on Friday morning because Lee was scheduled to be arraigned in court later in the day.

The person said Lee was arrested Thursday night after he was being transported back to his hotel from a downtown restaurant and bar.

Lee is in town with other NHL team officials attending the league's annual pre-draft scouting combine, which runs through Saturday.

Lee has spent 23 seasons with the Senators and just completed his fourth as assistant GM.

The Senators have not responded to a message seeking comment.

___

More NHL hockey: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

