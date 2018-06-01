Kuznetsov skates in Capitals' practice for Game 3 vs Vegas - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Kuznetsov skates in Capitals' practice for Game 3 vs Vegas

(AP Photo/John Locher). Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov laughs while speaking with the media during an NHL hockey media day for the Stanley Cup, Sunday, May 27, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher). Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov laughs while speaking with the media during an NHL hockey media day for the Stanley Cup, Sunday, May 27, 2018, in Las Vegas.

By STEPHEN WHYNO
AP Hockey Writer

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) - Evgeny Kuznetsov was on the ice for Washington Capitals practice Friday, 36 hours after leaving Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Vegas Golden Knights clutching his left arm in pain.

Kuznetsov did not return to Wednesday night's game, and coach Barry Trotz had no further update other than to say Washington's leading scorer is day-to-day. Kuznetsov's status for Game 3 Saturday night is still not clear.

Defenseman Brooks Orpik, who took a slash to the hand late in Game 2, did not participate in the optional practice, along with Alex Ovechkin, T.J. Oshie and others. Trotz says Orpik is fine.

Goaltender Braden Holtby, who stopped 37 of 39 shots in Game 2 to even the series, was on the ice as part of his regular routine. Holtby has continued his career-long playoff success this spring, going 13-7 with a 2.19 goals-against average and .921 save percentage.

Over his NHL career, Holtby has a 2.04 GAA and .929 save percentage in the Stanley Cup playoffs.

___

More Stanley Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/StanleyCupFinals

___

Follow Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at http://twitter.com/SWhyno

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • APNewsBreak: DraftKings, Resorts Casino join on sports bets

    APNewsBreak: DraftKings, Resorts Casino join on sports bets

    Friday, June 1 2018 6:17 AM EDT2018-06-01 10:17:04 GMT
    Friday, June 1 2018 1:02 PM EDT2018-06-01 17:02:05 GMT
    One of the nation's largest daily fantasy sports companies is teaming up with an Atlantic City casino in the latest deal seeking to capitalize on the legal sports betting market.More >>
    One of the nation's largest daily fantasy sports companies is teaming up with an Atlantic City casino in the latest deal seeking to capitalize on the legal sports betting market.More >>

  • Trump: Why isn't Samantha Bee fired for 'horrible language'?

    Trump: Why isn't Samantha Bee fired for 'horrible language'?

    Friday, June 1 2018 7:57 AM EDT2018-06-01 11:57:03 GMT
    Friday, June 1 2018 1:00 PM EDT2018-06-01 17:00:17 GMT
    (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this May 24, 2018 file photo, Samantha Bee, host of "Full Frontal with Samantha Bee," poses at an Emmy For Your Consideration screening of the television talk show at the Writers Guild Theatre in B...(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this May 24, 2018 file photo, Samantha Bee, host of "Full Frontal with Samantha Bee," poses at an Emmy For Your Consideration screening of the television talk show at the Writers Guild Theatre in B...
    President Donald Trump calls it a "total double standard" that comedian Samantha Bee wasn't fired for using a vulgar term to describe his daughter and top White House adviser, Ivanka Trump.More >>
    President Donald Trump calls it a "total double standard" that comedian Samantha Bee wasn't fired for using a vulgar term to describe his daughter and top White House adviser, Ivanka Trump.More >>

  • Trump: Pardoned conservative author's conviction was 'fishy'

    Trump: Pardoned conservative author's conviction was 'fishy'

    Friday, June 1 2018 12:26 AM EDT2018-06-01 04:26:51 GMT
    Friday, June 1 2018 1:00 PM EDT2018-06-01 17:00:06 GMT
    (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File). FILE - In this March 14, 2012 file photo, former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, with his wife Patti at his side, speaks to the media in Chicago before reporting to federal prison in Denver. President Donald Trump says...(AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File). FILE - In this March 14, 2012 file photo, former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, with his wife Patti at his side, speaks to the media in Chicago before reporting to federal prison in Denver. President Donald Trump says...
    For the Trump administration, the odds of a pardon have heavily favored those with a celebrity backer, those who have become a cause celebre among conservatives and even those with a reality TV connection.More >>
    For the Trump administration, the odds of a pardon have heavily favored those with a celebrity backer, those who have become a cause celebre among conservatives and even those with a reality TV connection.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly