Parents outraged over unannounced active shooter drill

Parents of students at Short Pump Middle School are angry after an unannounced active shooter drill that happened on Tuesday, May 29.

April Sullivan has a student at SPMS. She said this drill was apparently done differently than those in the past as teachers and students were not informed that it was in fact a drill.

"My child was terrified, she feared for her life," said Sullivan. "Her classmates were crying, praying and playing dead believing they were about to be confronted by someone with a gun. Her teacher was shaking and crying from fear. I had to go home after work and comfort my daughter from the trauma she experienced from being led to believe she and her classmates were about to be shot."

Sullivan says the drill was called over the P.A. as a real situation, fire alarms were pulled and people were sent to classroom doors to make loud noises.

Henrico County Public Schools has not yet responded to questions for this story. The school posted on Twitter after the event that "All teachers and students conducted themselves wonderfully" during the drill.

A planned imminent danger DRILL was just conducted at Short Pump Middle School. All teachers and students conducted themselves wonderfully. Instruction was interupted for approximately 20 minutes. — Short Pump Pumas (@SPMSPumas) May 29, 2018

Mike Jones, NBC12's crime consultant, said he doesn't know much about the preparation that went into Henrico County School District's unannounced active shooter drill, but he did say you generally shouldn't do unannounced shooter drills unless you have previous training.

Jones said he is often concerned with unannounced active shooter drills as you don't know how people will react.

"What if a student has a gun in their backpack? What if an adult pulls into the school when the drill is going on and that person is armed?" said Jones.

Jones says drills have to be carefully choreographed with many people monitoring it.

"You have people panicked, stress reactions, and when you put that type of pressure on people and it's strong pressure, the learning day is gone," Jones said. "These things can go bad very quickly if they aren't properly done."

Jones said he isn't a big believer in unannounced drills.

"You might have people imagining Parkland or Columbine in their heads," Jones said. "You might have people picking up rocks or even having a heart attack."

Jones said this is a learning moment for HCPS and family and parents should talk to their children in the event of an active shooter whether it is a drill or not.

State guidelines say drills may be announced or unannounced and that unannounced drills may be more effective.

"Unannounced drills may be more effective than announced drills since they add a component of realism," according to the 2016 Virginia Educator’s Guide for Planning and Conducting School Emergency Drills.

