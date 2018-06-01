Owner of nation's oldest nuke plant files $1.4B closing plan - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Owner of nation's oldest nuke plant files $1.4B closing plan

LACEY TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) - The owner of the nation's oldest nuclear power plant says it will cost $1.4 billion and take 60 years to shut down a site due to close in October.

A subsidiary of Chicago-based Exelon Corp. recently filed its plan for the Oyster Creek plant. It will now be reviewed by the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, which must give its approval.

If the plan is accepted, the plant shutdown and defueling would start Sept. 17 and finish Sept. 30. That would be followed by about 1.5 years of preparation for 55 years of dormancy, a time when spent fuel rods would be stored in wet pools for five years, then moved to dry storage and ultimately removed to a federally approved facility.

Oyster Creek is located in Lacey Township, about 60 miles (96 kilometers) east of Philadelphia.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Darius Rucker, Kane Brown make country chart history

    Darius Rucker, Kane Brown make country chart history

    Friday, June 1 2018 1:07 PM EDT2018-06-01 17:07:23 GMT
    Friday, June 1 2018 2:37 PM EDT2018-06-01 18:37:12 GMT
    (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this May 25, 2018 file photo, Darius Rucker performs on NBC's Today show at Rockefeller Plaza in New York. Country singers Rucker and Kane Brown are sharing a chart record as the first two solo acts...(Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this May 25, 2018 file photo, Darius Rucker performs on NBC's Today show at Rockefeller Plaza in New York. Country singers Rucker and Kane Brown are sharing a chart record as the first two solo acts...
    Country singers Darius Rucker and Kane Brown became first two solo acts who are minorities to follow each other with No. 1 country songs in the history of Billboard's Country Airplay chart.More >>
    Country singers Darius Rucker and Kane Brown became first two solo acts who are minorities to follow each other with No. 1 country songs in the history of Billboard's Country Airplay chart.More >>

  • Trump: Why isn't Samantha Bee fired for 'horrible language'?

    Trump: Why isn't Samantha Bee fired for 'horrible language'?

    Friday, June 1 2018 7:57 AM EDT2018-06-01 11:57:03 GMT
    Friday, June 1 2018 2:28 PM EDT2018-06-01 18:28:30 GMT
    (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this May 24, 2018 file photo, Samantha Bee, host of "Full Frontal with Samantha Bee," poses at an Emmy For Your Consideration screening of the television talk show at the Writers Guild Theatre in B...(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this May 24, 2018 file photo, Samantha Bee, host of "Full Frontal with Samantha Bee," poses at an Emmy For Your Consideration screening of the television talk show at the Writers Guild Theatre in B...
    President Donald Trump calls it a "total double standard" that comedian Samantha Bee wasn't fired for using a vulgar term to describe his daughter and top White House adviser, Ivanka Trump.More >>
    President Donald Trump calls it a "total double standard" that comedian Samantha Bee wasn't fired for using a vulgar term to describe his daughter and top White House adviser, Ivanka Trump.More >>

  • APNewsBreak: DraftKings, Resorts Casino join on sports bets

    APNewsBreak: DraftKings, Resorts Casino join on sports bets

    Friday, June 1 2018 6:17 AM EDT2018-06-01 10:17:04 GMT
    Friday, June 1 2018 2:01 PM EDT2018-06-01 18:01:10 GMT
    One of the nation's largest daily fantasy sports companies is teaming up with an Atlantic City casino in the latest deal seeking to capitalize on the legal sports betting market.More >>
    One of the nation's largest daily fantasy sports companies is teaming up with an Atlantic City casino in the latest deal seeking to capitalize on the legal sports betting market.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly