Text-to-911 service starts in Richmond metro Monday

Starting Monday, emergency assistance is just a text message away.

Text messages will be accepted by 911 dispatch starting June 4 in Richmond, Chesterfield County and Henrico County.

Police say it’s still better to call 911, but the text messages work as an alternative for those who are hearing impaired or are in a situation where they can’t speak or it’s unsafe to make a phone call.

The text message should include an exact location where the emergency response is needed.

A text to 911 can’t be sent as a group message. Also, picture and video messages are not allowed.

A text reply from 911 dispatch should be received confirming the message was accepted. If you don’t receive a reply, or if the reply says the service is available, dial 911.

This service is already in use in Colonial Heights and Hanover County.

