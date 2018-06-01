Text-to-911 service starts in Richmond metro

Starting Monday, emergency assistance is just a text message away.

Text messages will be accepted by 911 dispatch starting June 4 in Richmond, Chesterfield County and Henrico County.

"This is the evolution of public safety not only here in the Commonwealth, but here the Capital Region,” said Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney. “It would not have happened without a lot of partners at the table."

Richmond, Chesterfield and Henrico join the City of Colonial Heights and Hanover County by implementing the program.

"While there were techniques of the past utilized for them, quite frankly in a business where your result is measured in seconds, the assistance we may have provided may have been measured in minutes," said Chesterfield County Administrator Dr. Joe Casey.

Police say it’s still better to call 911, but the text messages work as an alternative for those who are hearing impaired or are in a situation where they can’t speak or it’s unsafe to make a phone call.

“For them it makes getting emergency help faster and a whole lot easier," Stoney said.

The text message should include an exact location where the emergency response is needed.

A text to 911 can’t be sent as a group message. Also, picture and video messages are not allowed.

Casey said this program will now allow people in potentially dangerous situations to get help as soon as possible, such as active shooter situations.

"For those that are having their darkest day, and have to be in a quiet spot, and are scared to make a telephone call, in some respects this darkness of a hidden spot is going to represent the light of a first responder coming to them now," Casey said.

A text reply from 911 dispatch should be received confirming the message was accepted. If you don’t receive a reply, or if the reply says the service is unavailable, dial 911.

Henrico County Deputy County Manager for Public Safety Doug Middleton said the has been talked about for more than five years, as these municipalities waited on grant funding and updated technology to make this work.

"This is just one more example, one more demonstration of how the localities throughout the metropolitan area work together for the greater good of all of our citizens who travel across the boundaries of our localities without ever knowing they've crossed from one location to the other," Middleton added.

The program was made possible through a $270,000 grant from the Virginia Technology Agency. Officials said they used $221,000 to implement the program.

Similar programs in other states like Colorado were reviewed during the discussion phase to see how their operation works.

