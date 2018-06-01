Window broken, credit cards stolen from car near James River - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Window broken, credit cards stolen from car near James River

By Brian Tynes, Digital Content Producer
Police are looking for this suspect in connection with credit card theft, fraud. (Source: Richmond Police) Police are looking for this suspect in connection with credit card theft, fraud. (Source: Richmond Police)
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

Richmond police are looking for a suspect they say stole credit cards from a woman’s vehicle and made unauthorized purchases.

Police said the victim was near the James River on May 27 when she got a call from her bank alerting her to potentially fraudulent purchases made on her card.

She went back to her car and found a window was broken out and her purse and other items were missing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

