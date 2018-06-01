Window broken, credit cards stolen from car near James River

Police are looking for this suspect in connection with credit card theft, fraud. (Source: Richmond Police)

Richmond police are looking for a suspect they say stole credit cards from a woman’s vehicle and made unauthorized purchases.

Police said the victim was near the James River on May 27 when she got a call from her bank alerting her to potentially fraudulent purchases made on her card.

She went back to her car and found a window was broken out and her purse and other items were missing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

