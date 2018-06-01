Meet 'Country Style Donuts' - it's a dog!

You’re going to eat this up!

Country Style Donuts has never been cuter. Because it’s a dog.

Yes, a dog is named Country Style Donuts.

That’s because Friday is National Donut Day and Richmond Animal Care and Control wants in on the action.

So, the first stray it took in Friday, fittingly a chocolate lab mix, got named for one of Richmond’s most popular donut stores.

As more sweet pups come in, more sweet names will be assigned to them.

