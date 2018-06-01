Zverev, Dimitrov seek breakthroughs at French Open - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Zverev, Dimitrov seek breakthroughs at French Open

(AP Photo/Thibault Camus). Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro serves against France's Julien Benneteau during their second round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Thursday, May 31, 2018. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus). Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro serves against France's Julien Benneteau during their second round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Thursday, May 31, 2018.

PARIS (AP) - Play has started under overcast skies at the French Open with second-seeded Alexander Zverev and fourth-seeded Grigor Dimitrov both bidding to reach the fourth round for the first time.

Zverev is on Court Philippe Chatrier against Damir Dzumhur, a 26th-seeded Bosnian who is trying to reach the fourth round of any major for the first time.

Dimitrov is playing left-hander Fernando Verdasco on Court 1.

In the women's draw, second-seeded Caroline Wozniacki will play French wild-card entry Pauline Parmentier on Chatrier.

Also up later is Novak Djokovic, the 2016 champion, against 13th-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut.

