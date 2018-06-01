Woman shot by police after allegedly nearly hitting them with vehicle

Police say a woman engaged in suspicious activity attempted to flee and nearly hit them with a car. (Source: NBC12)

A woman was shot by police in Chesterfield after police say she nearly hit officers with a vehicle.

Chesterfield County police said a foot patrol at the Suburban Hotel on W. Hundred Road identified some suspicious activity, and a woman involved attempted to flee in a vehicle.

While driving away, the vehicle nearly hit the responding officers who discharged their firearms.

The woman was hit by the gunfire and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police administered first aid to the woman until EMTs arrived.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.

