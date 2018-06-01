Hall of Fame pitcher Smoltz qualifies for US Senior Open - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Hall of Fame pitcher Smoltz qualifies for US Senior Open

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. (AP) - Hall of Fame pitcher John Smoltz is making his mark in a new sport.

Golf.

The 51-year-old Smoltz qualified for the U.S. Senior Open on Thursday, emerging from a three-man playoff to take the final spot.

Three places were up for grabs in the 18-hole qualifier at Planterra Ridge Golf Club in Peachtree City, Georgia, about 30 miles south of Atlanta. Jack Larkin and Sonny Skinner got through in regulation by shooting 4-under 68, with Smoltz and two others one stroke back.

Brian Tennyson was eliminated on the first playoff hole with a bogey. On the third extra hole, Smoltz finished off Brian Ferris despite making double bogey.

Smoltz spent most of his career with the Atlanta Braves. He finished with a record of 213-155 with 154 saves - making him the only pitcher in baseball history with 200 wins and 150 saves. He was an eight-time All-Star and captured the NL Cy Young Award in 1996.

Smoltz also was an avid golfer in his spare time, along with teammates Tom Glavine and Greg Maddux. All three were elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame on the first ballot.

The 2018 U.S. Senior Open will be held June 28-July 1 at The Broadmoor-East Course in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

