Bag maker Samsonite's CEO resigns after short-seller report - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Bag maker Samsonite's CEO resigns after short-seller report

By KELVIN CHAN
AP Business Writer

HONG KONG (AP) - Luggage maker Samsonite said Friday its CEO has stepped down following a report by a short-seller questioning his credentials and the company's accounting.

Ramesh Tainwala resigned for personal reasons, which Samsonite's board decided was in the best interests of the company and its shareholders, the company said in a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange.

A research report issued by U.S.-based short-seller Blue Orca a week earlier said Tainwala had falsely claimed on his resume that he earned a doctorate degree in business administration from Union Institute and University in Cincinnati.

Samsonite said its board took the allegations seriously but added it had accurately disclosed Tainwala's educational background since it went public in Hong Kong in 2011. The company's latest annual report did not refer to him as a "Dr." but Blue Orca said it found such references in U.S. filings dating from before the company was delisted from U.S. trading more than a decade ago, in Indian filings and during one earnings call with analysts after its Hong Kong IPO.

Tainwala, 58, became CEO in 2014. He joined the company in 1995, after working in India's plastics industry. He will be replaced by Samsonite's chief financial officer, Kyle Gendreau.

Blue Orca also alleged Samsonite played "accounting games" related to its 2016 purchase of luxury baggage maker Tumi.

Samsonite called the 48-page report "one-sided and misleading," and said the conclusions about its financial results were incorrect.

Blue Orca's report was its first after it was founded earlier in May by Soren Aandahl, formerly the chief investment officer at another short-seller, Glaucus Research. Investors who "short" stocks profit by betting that their prices will fall.

Luxembourg-based Samsonite's Hong Kong-listed shares, which had tumbled on the report, jumped more than 7 percent after the announcement.

The company was founded in Denver more than a century ago and family owned until the 1970s, when various investors and private equity groups took over. It listed its shares in Hong Kong to better capture growth in the Chinese consumer market.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Vegas casinos face threat of 1st worker strike in 3 decades

    Vegas casinos face threat of 1st worker strike in 3 decades

    Thursday, May 31 2018 2:26 AM EDT2018-05-31 06:26:30 GMT
    Friday, June 1 2018 2:37 AM EDT2018-06-01 06:37:23 GMT
    (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken, File). File - In this May 22, 2018 file photo, volunteer Jenifer Murias yells into a megaphone as Culinary Union members file into a university arena to vote on whether to authorize a strike in Las Vegas. The union representing...(AP Photo/Isaac Brekken, File). File - In this May 22, 2018 file photo, volunteer Jenifer Murias yells into a megaphone as Culinary Union members file into a university arena to vote on whether to authorize a strike in Las Vegas. The union representing...

    The union representing thousands of Las Vegas casino workers says the city's two largest resort operators would lose more than $10 million a day combined if housekeepers, cooks and others go on strike.

    More >>

    The union representing thousands of Las Vegas casino workers says the city's two largest resort operators would lose more than $10 million a day combined if housekeepers, cooks and others go on strike.

    More >>

  • Comic Samantha Bee apologizes to Ivanka Trump for slur

    Comic Samantha Bee apologizes to Ivanka Trump for slur

    Thursday, May 31 2018 11:56 AM EDT2018-05-31 15:56:52 GMT
    Friday, June 1 2018 2:28 AM EDT2018-06-01 06:28:24 GMT
    (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this May 24, 2018 file photo, Samantha Bee, host of "Full Frontal with Samantha Bee," poses at an Emmy For Your Consideration screening of the television talk show at the Writers Guild Theatre in B...(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this May 24, 2018 file photo, Samantha Bee, host of "Full Frontal with Samantha Bee," poses at an Emmy For Your Consideration screening of the television talk show at the Writers Guild Theatre in B...
    Comedian Samantha Bee uses an obscenity to refer to Ivanka Trump on her TBS show 'Full Frontal.'.More >>
    Comedian Samantha Bee uses an obscenity to refer to Ivanka Trump on her TBS show 'Full Frontal.'.More >>

  • Heroic Florida drama teacher to get special Tony Award

    Heroic Florida drama teacher to get special Tony Award

    Thursday, May 31 2018 12:27 PM EDT2018-05-31 16:27:22 GMT
    Friday, June 1 2018 2:17 AM EDT2018-06-01 06:17:29 GMT
    (Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, File). FILE - In this Feb. 23, 2018 file photo, police watch the entrance of a parking lot at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. where teachers and administrators returned for the fir...(Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, File). FILE - In this Feb. 23, 2018 file photo, police watch the entrance of a parking lot at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. where teachers and administrators returned for the fir...
    The special Tony Award that honors educators will this year be given to the drama teacher at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida, the site of a school rampage that left 17 dead.More >>
    The special Tony Award that honors educators will this year be given to the drama teacher at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida, the site of a school rampage that left 17 dead.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly