Missing Virginia kids may be in Egypt

The children were last seen with Ahmed Abdalla Taha Kandil (Source: FBI)

Amina and Belel Kandil, as they might look like now. (Source: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

The FBI continues to search for two children who went missing from James City County in 2014.

Amina Kandil and Belel Kandil were 10 and 8 years old respectively when they were last seen on Aug. 29, 2014 with their father, Ahmed Abdalla Taha Kandil, leaving the U.S. on a flight to Boryspil, Ukraine and then Ataturk, Turkey.

Ahmed Kandil is a naturalized United States citizen with dual Egyptian citizenship. The FBI believes the children may be in the Alexandria, Cairo, or Giza areas of Egypt, or the Hatay region of Turkey.

Amina is described as a white female with blue eyes and brown hair. At the time of her disappearance, she was approximately 5’2” tall and weighed approximately 82 pounds.

Belel is described as a white male with blue eyes and blond hair. At the time of his disappearance, he was approximately 4’5” tall and weighed approximately 55 pounds.

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children has released new, age-enhanced photos of the children.

If you have any information about these missing children, call the FBI Norfolk Field Office at (757) 455-0100 or visit tips.fbi.gov.

