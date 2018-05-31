Kuznetsov's status for Game 3 of Stanley Cup Final unclear - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Kuznetsov's status for Game 3 of Stanley Cup Final unclear

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov, right, of Russia, winces as he is checked by Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb during the first period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals pm Wednesday, M...
By STEPHEN WHYNO
AP Hockey Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) - Capitals coach Barry Trotz says he has no update on injured center Evgeny Kuznetsov or his status for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Kuznetsov left in the first period of Game 2 Wednesday night clutching his left arm after taking a hit from Vegas defenseman Brayden McNabb and did not return.

On a conference call with reporters Thursday, Trotz called Kuznetsov day-to-day. He says he might have an update Friday when the Capitals are scheduled to return to practice.

Kuznetsov is Washington's leading scorer in the playoffs with 25 points on 11 goals and 14 assists in 21 games.

Game 3 is Saturday night, and the series is tied at a game apiece.

More Stanley Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/StanleyCupFinals

Follow Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at http://twitter.com/SWhyno

