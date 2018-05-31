Kuznetsov's status for Game 3 of Stanley Cup Final unclear

By STEPHEN WHYNO
AP Hockey Writer
WASHINGTON (AP) - Capitals coach Barry Trotz says he has no update on injured center Evgeny Kuznetsov or his status for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Vegas Golden Knights.
Kuznetsov left in the first period of Game 2 Wednesday night clutching his left arm after taking a hit from Vegas defenseman Brayden McNabb and did not return.
On a conference call with reporters Thursday, Trotz called Kuznetsov day-to-day. He says he might have an update Friday when the Capitals are scheduled to return to practice.
Kuznetsov is Washington's leading scorer in the playoffs with 25 points on 11 goals and 14 assists in 21 games.
Game 3 is Saturday night, and the series is tied at a game apiece.
More Stanley Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/StanleyCupFinals
Follow Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at http://twitter.com/SWhyno
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The Lee-Davis softball team ousted three-time defending state champion Atlee in the 5B regional semifinal, while top-seeded Mills Godwin topped Meadowbrook on the boys soccer field.More >>
The Lee-Davis softball team ousted three-time defending state champion Atlee in the 5B regional semifinal, while top-seeded Mills Godwin topped Meadowbrook on the boys soccer field.More >>
Connor Overton played his high school baseball at Atlee, saw college action at Old Dominion, and now finds himself back in the commonwealth at the professional level.More >>
Connor Overton played his high school baseball at Atlee, saw college action at Old Dominion, and now finds himself back in the commonwealth at the professional level.More >>