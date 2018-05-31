Hanover teacher accused of sex crimes against children

A Hanover teacher is now out of a job after being accused of having inappropriate contact with children.

The school district confirms Thursday was Miranda Pauley's last day on the job after working for Hanover Schools for more than a decade.

Pauley has been with the school system for some 15 years, first working as a substitute and then promoted to a teacher in 2006. She won't be reporting back to the classroom anytime soon, as she now prepares to face felony charges in court.

The former Patrick Henry High teacher is now charged with four counts of indecent liberties and using a communication device to commit crimes against children.

Hanover County Public Schools released the following statement:

This news is very disturbing, and we take these matters seriously. We became aware of the arrest this afternoon and immediately referred it to our Human Resources Department. While our policy prohibits the release of specific details concerning personnel-related matters, we will continue to work closely and in full cooperation with the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.

"It's all too unfortunate and all too frequent that kids are taken advantage of by the people whose role it is to give their caregiver,” said John Richardson-Lauve.

Richardson-Lauve is the director of mental health and trauma at Child Savers. He's not familiar with the case, but he understands how matters like this impact children.

"When that sanctity of one’s body is violated, of one's safety is violated, that transfers to all sorts of different environments. That will make me not feel safe in other environments which should naturally feel safe - when I’m sitting in a safe classroom, when I’m sitting in church, when I’m sitting in a community group, when I’m sitting at my own dining table," Richardson-Lauve said.

He recommends counseling for any child, regardless of age, whether or not that child feels he's a victim.

"My understanding of what love is, of what caring is, of what safe relationships are, when that's violated and becomes unsafe, that's going to perpetuate into adulthood,” he added.

Investigators would not confirm or deny if the alleged activity happened on school grounds. Pauley is being held in the Pamunkey Regional Jail without bond.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12