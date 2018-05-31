Former Hanover teacher arrested for indecent liberties

The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a woman they say took indecent liberties as a custodian.

Deputies arrested 34-year-old Miranda Nicole Pauley on Thursday. She is charged with four counts of indecent liberties by a custodian and one count of use of a communication system for crimes against children - all felonies.

She is being held at Pamunkey Regional Jail.

Hanover Schools confirms Pauley worked for the school system - she is no longer employed with them, effective immediately.

Hanover County Public Schools released the following statement:

This news is very disturbing, and we take these matters seriously. We became aware of the arrest this afternoon and immediately referred it to our Human Resources Department. While our policy prohibits the release of specific details concerning personnel-related matters, we will continue to work closely and in full cooperation with the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12