The Latest: G League well represented at NBA Finals - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - The Latest from the NBA Finals and Thursday's Game 1 (all times local):

2:10 p.m.

The G League is now a road to not just the NBA, but the NBA Finals.

There are a combined 11 players on the Cleveland and Golden State rosters that have spent time in the G League, and seven who were in that league at some point this season.

Many of those G League alums are likely to play in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night. Kevon Looney, Shaun Livingston, Jordan Bell and Quinn Cook have been regulars for the Warriors in these playoffs, as has Jordan Clarkson been for the Cavaliers.

The NBA says 53 percent of the players on rosters at the end of the regular season were in the G League at some point.

6 a.m.

The NBA Finals start up right where they finished last year.

And right where they've opened every year since 2015.

Golden State hosts Cleveland on Thursday night to begin the record fourth straight meeting between the teams. It's the first time in NBA, NFL, MLB or NHL history that the same teams are meeting four straight times in the championship round.

The Warriors have had home-court advantage each time and won Game 1 in all three series. They went on to win last year's title in five games.

Golden State will be without 2015 NBA Finals MVP Andre Iguodala as he continues to recover from a bone bruise in his left knee. The Cavaliers are waiting to see if Kevin Love will be cleared to play after missing Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals with a concussion.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

