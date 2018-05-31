Virginia Tech developing app to track flu outbreaks near you

Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
The flu forecast will give users information about how the flu is spreading and when areas are expected to get hit hardest.More >>
The flu forecast will give users information about how the flu is spreading and when areas are expected to get hit hardest.More >>
If that seems heavy, consider how you'd feel if your child was in a horrible car crash - or worse - and you couldn't get information on his or her care.More >>
If that seems heavy, consider how you'd feel if your child was in a horrible car crash - or worse - and you couldn't get information on his or her care.More >>
A man and woman were seen outside a Toyota Prius as it got swept away around 9 p.m. at Ivy Creek. One of their bodies was discovered Thursday afternoon, while the other person was still missing.More >>
A man and woman were seen outside a Toyota Prius as it got swept away around 9 p.m. at Ivy Creek. One of their bodies was discovered Thursday afternoon, while the other person was still missing.More >>
Chesterfield Police want to speak with a man seen on surveillance video after a pair of burglaries on Monday.More >>
Chesterfield Police want to speak with a man seen on surveillance video after a pair of burglaries on Monday.More >>
Jared Shamburger, 17, recently got a new gym membership with his family. His dad and older brother have been lifting weights for years, and he felt the need to go hard to "catch up to them," he said.More >>
Jared Shamburger, 17, recently got a new gym membership with his family. His dad and older brother have been lifting weights for years, and he felt the need to go hard to "catch up to them," he said.More >>
Chesterfield County officials said the 19-year-old mother who is the prime suspect in the death of her 11-month-old daughter was distressed because the child's father was dead and his family wanted to get custody of the child.More >>
Chesterfield County officials said the 19-year-old mother who is the prime suspect in the death of her 11-month-old daughter was distressed because the child's father was dead and his family wanted to get custody of the child.More >>
The retail giant has identified at least 100 non-profitable stores, according to experts.More >>
The retail giant has identified at least 100 non-profitable stores, according to experts.More >>
Louisiana State Police responds to the fatal accident involving Sherell Lewis in a press release. A social media post now has over 2,000 shares concerning a driver's response shortly after hitting Sherell Lewis, 31, of Leesville.More >>
Louisiana State Police responds to the fatal accident involving Sherell Lewis in a press release. A social media post now has over 2,000 shares concerning a driver's response shortly after hitting Sherell Lewis, 31, of Leesville.More >>
The daughter of a fallen Fort Bragg soldier is the star of her third viral social media post - but this time, it features her father's band of brothers keeping a watchful eye on her.More >>
The daughter of a fallen Fort Bragg soldier is the star of her third viral social media post - but this time, it features her father's band of brothers keeping a watchful eye on her.More >>
In total Nikita, a 4-year-old husky, killed 27 animals, police said. The dog's owner could face charges.More >>
In total Nikita, a 4-year-old husky, killed 27 animals, police said. The dog's owner could face charges.More >>
Two officers are injured after a truck exploded in Batesville, Mississippi.More >>
Two officers are injured after a truck exploded in Batesville, Mississippi.More >>
The mother of an 11-month-old baby that was found dead in Chesterfield County Tuesday afternoon is now accused of stuffing her daughter’s body in a garbage bag, then in a diaper box and hiding the box in the woods.More >>
The mother of an 11-month-old baby that was found dead in Chesterfield County Tuesday afternoon is now accused of stuffing her daughter’s body in a garbage bag, then in a diaper box and hiding the box in the woods.More >>
Methvin was charged with third-degree felony drug possession and placed in the St. John's County, FL, jail.More >>
Methvin was charged with third-degree felony drug possession and placed in the St. John's County, FL, jail.More >>
A four-year-old girl was killed after a shooting Tuesday night in LaPlace. The St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office received a call about shots fired in the 100 block of Joe Parquet Circle.More >>
A four-year-old girl was killed after a shooting Tuesday night in LaPlace. The St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office received a call about shots fired in the 100 block of Joe Parquet Circle.More >>