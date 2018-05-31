Police searching for suspect in Midlothian Tnpk burglaries

Man matching the description of the suspect, day before the burglaries (Source: Chesterfield Police)

Chesterfield Police want to speak with a man seen on surveillance video after a pair of burglaries on Monday.

Police say the suspect broke into the Family Dollar at 8501 Midlothian Turnpike around 12:55 a.m. Police found the front glass door broken, but nothing was reported stolen.

The front glass door of the Stuffy’s Subs, located at 8517 Midlothian Turnpike, was also smashed. Nothing was reported stolen.

Police released the following description of the suspect: "black male, approximately 18 to 25 years of age with a slender build. He appears to be about 5 feet 6 inches tall and does not have facial hair. He was wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt with three horizontal stripes and wearing light-colored shoes."

A person matching the suspect's description was seen on surveillance video at the Family Dollar the day before the burglaries.

If you have any information, call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

