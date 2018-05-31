Rolls-Royce adding 100 jobs in Prince George

Rolls-Royce announced it is adding 100 new jobs to its Prince George County manufacturing facility by the end of 2018.

On Thursday Rolls-Royce celebrated the production of the 10,000th rotative disc at the Crosspointe facility, which will soon begin making new engine components for the "Pearl," which will power the new Bombardier Global 5500 and Global 6500 aircraft.

The facility currently employs about 300 people and is now hiring for dozens of new positions.

Currently employees manufacture components for engines that power aircraft for Boeing and Airbus.

"There is a significant demand for our products and we are adding a lot more capacity," said Lorin Sodell, Manufacturing Executive, Rolls-Royce Crosspointe. "Our employees enjoy competitive pay, an enhanced benefits package and a very strong team environment."

