Rolls-Royce adding 100 jobs in Prince George - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Rolls-Royce adding 100 jobs in Prince George

Engine components are made in Prince George County. (Source: Rolls-Royce) Engine components are made in Prince George County. (Source: Rolls-Royce)
PRINCE GEORGE, VA (WWBT) -

Rolls-Royce announced it is adding 100 new jobs to its Prince George County manufacturing facility by the end of 2018.

On Thursday Rolls-Royce celebrated the production of the 10,000th rotative disc at the Crosspointe facility, which will soon begin making new engine components for the "Pearl," which will power the new Bombardier Global 5500 and Global 6500 aircraft.

The facility currently employs about 300 people and is now hiring for dozens of new positions

Currently employees manufacture components for engines that power aircraft for Boeing and Airbus. 

"There is a significant demand for our products and we are adding a lot more capacity," said Lorin Sodell, Manufacturing Executive, Rolls-Royce Crosspointe. "Our employees enjoy competitive pay, an enhanced benefits package and a very strong team environment."

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

  • Latest news from NBC12.comNEWSMore>>

  • 1 dead after flooding strikes Virginia

    1 dead after flooding strikes Virginia

    Thursday, May 31 2018 4:40 PM EDT2018-05-31 20:40:13 GMT
    Flooding washed out several roads in Virginia. (Source: Albemarle Police Department)Flooding washed out several roads in Virginia. (Source: Albemarle Police Department)

    A man and woman were seen outside a Toyota Prius as it got swept away around 9 p.m. at Ivy Creek. One of their bodies was discovered Thursday afternoon, while the other person was still missing. 

    More >>

    A man and woman were seen outside a Toyota Prius as it got swept away around 9 p.m. at Ivy Creek. One of their bodies was discovered Thursday afternoon, while the other person was still missing. 

    More >>

  • Police searching for suspect in Midlothian Tnpk burglaries

    Police searching for suspect in Midlothian Tnpk burglaries

    Thursday, May 31 2018 4:27 PM EDT2018-05-31 20:27:22 GMT
    Man matching the description of the suspect, day before the burglaries (Source: Chesterfield Police)Man matching the description of the suspect, day before the burglaries (Source: Chesterfield Police)
    Man matching the description of the suspect (Source: Chesterfield Police)Man matching the description of the suspect (Source: Chesterfield Police)

    Chesterfield Police want to speak with a man seen on surveillance video after a pair of burglaries on Monday.

    More >>

    Chesterfield Police want to speak with a man seen on surveillance video after a pair of burglaries on Monday.

    More >>

  • Rolls-Royce adding 100 jobs in Prince George

    Rolls-Royce adding 100 jobs in Prince George

    Thursday, May 31 2018 4:19 PM EDT2018-05-31 20:19:04 GMT
    Engine components are made in Prince George County. (Source: Rolls-Royce)Engine components are made in Prince George County. (Source: Rolls-Royce)
    Engine components are made in Prince George County. (Source: Rolls-Royce)Engine components are made in Prince George County. (Source: Rolls-Royce)

    Rolls-Royce announced it is adding 100 new jobs to its Prince George County manufacturing facility by the end of 2018. 

    More >>

    Rolls-Royce announced it is adding 100 new jobs to its Prince George County manufacturing facility by the end of 2018. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly