3 arrested after stealing vehicle with dog inside

A man and woman were seen outside a Toyota Prius as it got swept away around 9 p.m. at Ivy Creek. One of their bodies was discovered Thursday afternoon, while the other person was still missing.More >>
Rolls-Royce announced it is adding 100 new jobs to its Prince George County manufacturing facility by the end of 2018.More >>
Three people stole a vehicle in a Wawa parking lot in Stafford County - and a dog was inside.More >>
It's the best "national" day of the year on Friday - National Doughnut Day!More >>
An alternative plan for students to finish out the school year is being developed.More >>
