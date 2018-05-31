3 arrested after stealing vehicle with dog inside

Two men and a juvenile are in jail and a dog is back its owner after a vehicle theft and police pursuit.

On May 23 around 8:18 a.m., deputies in Stafford County responded to a Wawa convenience store Garrisonville Road for a reported theft. They learned that a vehicle in the parking lot had been stolen - and a dog was inside.

The owner of the vehicle is a veterinarian, and the dog belongs to a customer.

Deputies reviewed security footage and saw three suspects get into the vehicle and drive off.

Virginia State Police found the vehicle traveling north on I-95. After a short pursuit, the vehicle crashed and police arrested the suspects. The dog ran away from the crash but was later found safe and returned to the owner.

Police have charged 19-year-old Kelvin Brown and 19-year-old Davante Whitmore with grand larceny, larceny of animals, credit card theft, and conspiracy. They are being held at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center. Police contacted Juvenile Intake about the third suspect.

