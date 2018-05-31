June 1 is National Doughnut Day - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

June 1 is National Doughnut Day

National Doughnut Day started in 1938. (Source: Krispy Kreme/Facebook) National Doughnut Day started in 1938. (Source: Krispy Kreme/Facebook)
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

It's the best "national" day of the year on Friday - National Doughnut Day!

Visit 12AboutTown.com to grab a list of freebies and deals. 

Many places don't even require a purchase to get a free doughnut, and one place has free doughnuts every day!

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

  • Latest news from NBC12.comNEWSMore>>

  • Police searching for suspect in Midlothian Tnpk burglaries

    Police searching for suspect in Midlothian Tnpk burglaries

    Thursday, May 31 2018 4:27 PM EDT2018-05-31 20:27:22 GMT
    Man matching the description of the suspect, day before the burglaries (Source: Chesterfield Police)Man matching the description of the suspect, day before the burglaries (Source: Chesterfield Police)
    Man matching the description of the suspect (Source: Chesterfield Police)Man matching the description of the suspect (Source: Chesterfield Police)

    Chesterfield Police want to speak with a man seen on surveillance video after a pair of burglaries on Monday.

    More >>

    Chesterfield Police want to speak with a man seen on surveillance video after a pair of burglaries on Monday.

    More >>

  • Rolls-Royce adding 100 jobs in Prince George

    Rolls-Royce adding 100 jobs in Prince George

    Thursday, May 31 2018 4:19 PM EDT2018-05-31 20:19:04 GMT
    Engine components are made in Prince George County. (Source: Rolls-Royce)Engine components are made in Prince George County. (Source: Rolls-Royce)
    Engine components are made in Prince George County. (Source: Rolls-Royce)Engine components are made in Prince George County. (Source: Rolls-Royce)

    Rolls-Royce announced it is adding 100 new jobs to its Prince George County manufacturing facility by the end of 2018. 

    More >>

    Rolls-Royce announced it is adding 100 new jobs to its Prince George County manufacturing facility by the end of 2018. 

    More >>

  • 3 arrested after stealing vehicle with dog inside

    3 arrested after stealing vehicle with dog inside

    Thursday, May 31 2018 3:55 PM EDT2018-05-31 19:55:18 GMT
    Kelvin Brown and Davante Whitmore (Source: Stafford County Sheriff's Office)Kelvin Brown and Davante Whitmore (Source: Stafford County Sheriff's Office)
    Kelvin Brown and Davante Whitmore (Source: Stafford County Sheriff's Office)Kelvin Brown and Davante Whitmore (Source: Stafford County Sheriff's Office)

    Three people stole a vehicle in a Wawa parking lot in Stafford County - and a dog was inside.

    More >>

    Three people stole a vehicle in a Wawa parking lot in Stafford County - and a dog was inside.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly