Alcohol may have been factor in deadly I-95 crash; driver charged

A 22-year-old man faces an involuntary manslaughter charge after a crash on Friday on I-95 near 288 left the passenger dead.

Police say Clarence Ronald Seabolt III, of Stony Creek, was driving a 2000 Ford Mustang northbound on I-95 when he ran off the road and struck a dirt bank and tree. The vehicle rolled over several times.

Seabolt and the passenger - 21-year-old Wayne Ritt, of Chesterfield - were ejected from the vehicle.

Seabolt suffered minor injuries; Ritt later died at the hospital.

Police say alcohol is being considered a factor in the cause of the crash.

