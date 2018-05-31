Alcohol may have been factor in deadly I-95 crash; driver charged

Chesterfield Police want to speak with a man seen on surveillance video after a pair of burglaries on Monday.More >>
Rolls-Royce announced it is adding 100 new jobs to its Prince George County manufacturing facility by the end of 2018.More >>
Three people stole a vehicle in a Wawa parking lot in Stafford County - and a dog was inside.More >>
A swift water rescue team from Lynchburg is working to find the missing couple. The Virginia Department of Emergency Management also is on the ground.More >>
It's the best "national" day of the year on Friday - National Doughnut Day!More >>
Jared Shamburger, 17, recently got a new gym membership with his family. His dad and older brother have been lifting weights for years, and he felt the need to go hard to "catch up to them," he said.More >>
Louisiana State Police responds to the fatal accident involving Sherell Lewis in a press release. A social media post now has over 2,000 shares concerning a driver's response shortly after hitting Sherell Lewis, 31, of Leesville.More >>
The comedian was railing against the Trump administration’s immigration policy when she dropped the C-bomb in reference to Ivanka Trump.More >>
Chesterfield County officials said the 19-year-old mother who is the prime suspect in the death of her 11-month-old daughter was distressed because the child's father was dead and his family wanted to get custody of the child.More >>
The mother of an 11-month-old baby that was found dead in Chesterfield County Tuesday afternoon is now accused of stuffing her daughter’s body in a garbage bag, then in a diaper box and hiding the box in the woods.More >>
Methvin was charged with third-degree felony drug possession and placed in the St. John's County, FL, jail.More >>
In total Nikita, a 4-year-old husky, killed 27 animals, police said. The dog's owner could face charges.More >>
The baby’s mother is charged with felony child abuse, punishable by up to three years in prison.More >>
There are plenty of free doughnuts for the taking if you know where to go on Friday.More >>
Think about when you go shopping for food at the grocery store. You walk through the door, grab a cart, grab your groceries off the shelves, but most people never think twice to wipe the cart down. Do you ever think what’s on the handle you’re touching and putting your food on?More >>
