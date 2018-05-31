NBA players' union hires director of mental health - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

NBA players' union hires director of mental health

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez). Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love juggles a basketball during an NBA basketball practice, Wednesday, May 30, 2018, in Oakland, Calif. The Cavaliers face the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday in ... (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez). Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love juggles a basketball during an NBA basketball practice, Wednesday, May 30, 2018, in Oakland, Calif. The Cavaliers face the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday in ...

NEW YORK (AP) - The National Basketball Players Association has hired its first director of mental health and wellness.

Dr. William D. Parham will oversee the union's new program designed to help members with mental health issues. The program will be headquartered in Los Angeles.

NBPA Executive Director Michele Roberts says the union has "heard our players' stories and are making mental health a priority now."

Earlier this season, NBA stars Kevin Love of the Cleveland Cavaliers and DeMar DeRozan of the Toronto Raptors revealed issues they've struggle with on and off the court. Love detailed his experience with panic attacks and anxiety. DeRozan talked about battles with depression.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

