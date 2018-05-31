Hazardous golf: Utah couple flees lumbering moose - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Hazardous golf: Utah couple flees lumbering moose

PARK CITY, Utah (AP) - A Utah couple ran into a different sort of hazard during a round of golf on Memorial Day near Salt Lake City.

A young moose bigger than their golf cart chased them off the links at the Park City Golf Club.

Emily Clearwater of Phoenix says she watched the scene unfold from a relative's home nearby and took a video when she realized it was following them.

She said the young-looking moose went after the cart twice but eventually lost interest.

Golfer Mark Redican told the Deseret News he was getting ready to hit a shot when his wife started yelling. They jumped in the cart and made an escape as the animal headed off to a nearby pond.

He says the animal wasn't super aggressive, but it was "gigantic" so they didn't hang around.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

