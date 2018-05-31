Girls discover World War I practice bomb in Michigan lake - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Girls discover World War I practice bomb in Michigan lake

(Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP). In this Wednesday, May 30, 2018 photo, Paige Burnett, 10, left, and Sage Menzies, 9 pose with a World War I practice bomb they discovered the day before while swimming in Lobdell Lake behind the Menzies' home in Li... (Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP). In this Wednesday, May 30, 2018 photo, Paige Burnett, 10, left, and Sage Menzies, 9 pose with a World War I practice bomb they discovered the day before while swimming in Lobdell Lake behind the Menzies' home in Li...
(Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP). In this Wednesday, May 30, 2018 photo, Paige Burnett, 10, left, and Sage Menzies, 9 pose with a World War I practice bomb they discovered the day before while swimming in Lobdell Lake behind the Menzies' home in Li... (Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP). In this Wednesday, May 30, 2018 photo, Paige Burnett, 10, left, and Sage Menzies, 9 pose with a World War I practice bomb they discovered the day before while swimming in Lobdell Lake behind the Menzies' home in Li...
(Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP). In this Wednesday, May 30, 2018 photo, a heavily worn World War I practice bomb rests on the ground the day after Paige Burnett, 10, and Sage Menzies, 9, discovered it while swimming in Lobdell Lake behind the Menzi... (Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP). In this Wednesday, May 30, 2018 photo, a heavily worn World War I practice bomb rests on the ground the day after Paige Burnett, 10, and Sage Menzies, 9, discovered it while swimming in Lobdell Lake behind the Menzi...
(Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP). In this Wednesday, May 30, 2018 photo, Paige Burnett, 10, left, and Sage Menzies, 9 pose with a World War I practice bomb they discovered the day before while swimming in Lobdell Lake behind the Menzies' home in Li... (Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP). In this Wednesday, May 30, 2018 photo, Paige Burnett, 10, left, and Sage Menzies, 9 pose with a World War I practice bomb they discovered the day before while swimming in Lobdell Lake behind the Menzies' home in Li...
(Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP). In this Wednesday, May 30, 2018 photo, a heavily worn World War I practice bomb rests on the ground the day after Paige Burnett, 10, and Sage Menzies, 9, discovered it while swimming in Lobdell Lake behind the Menzi... (Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP). In this Wednesday, May 30, 2018 photo, a heavily worn World War I practice bomb rests on the ground the day after Paige Burnett, 10, and Sage Menzies, 9, discovered it while swimming in Lobdell Lake behind the Menzi...

ARGENTINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - Two girls have found what authorities say is a World War I-era practice bomb while swimming in a lake in Michigan.

The Flint Journal reports that 10-year-old Paige Burnett and 9-year-old Sage Menzies were searching for items below the surface of Lobdell Lake Tuesday when Paige felt something unusual.

The girls and Sage's mother dragged the 3-foot-long (1-meter-long) mystery find from the murky water. Paige says they were excited at first, but then got worried. She says she was "so scared" it might explode.

The lake is in Genesee County's Argentine Township, about 45 miles (70 kilometers) northwest of Detroit. Township police Sgt. Douglas Fulton says the Michigan State Police's bomb squad came out and drilled a hole in it, but "nothing but mud came out."

___

Information from: The Flint Journal, http://www.mlive.com/flint

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Cosby accuser makes first public statements since trial

    Cosby accuser makes first public statements since trial

    Thursday, May 31 2018 9:06 AM EDT2018-05-31 13:06:57 GMT
    Thursday, May 31 2018 1:31 PM EDT2018-05-31 17:31:42 GMT
    The woman whose claims about Bill Cosby drugging and molesting her led to the comedian's conviction on sexual assault charges is speaking out in public for the first time.More >>
    The woman whose claims about Bill Cosby drugging and molesting her led to the comedian's conviction on sexual assault charges is speaking out in public for the first time.More >>

  • Harvey Weinstein indicted on rape, criminal sex act charges

    Harvey Weinstein indicted on rape, criminal sex act charges

    Thursday, May 31 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-05-31 04:06:12 GMT
    Thursday, May 31 2018 1:31 PM EDT2018-05-31 17:31:36 GMT
    (Steven Hirsch/New York Post via AP, Pool). FILE - In this May 25, 2018 file photo, Harvey Weinstein listens during a court proceeding in New York. Weinstein won't testify before the New York grand jury that's weighing whether to indict him on rape and...(Steven Hirsch/New York Post via AP, Pool). FILE - In this May 25, 2018 file photo, Harvey Weinstein listens during a court proceeding in New York. Weinstein won't testify before the New York grand jury that's weighing whether to indict him on rape and...

    Former movie mogul Harvey Weinstein has been indicted on rape and criminal sex act charges for alleged attacks on two women in New York.

    More >>

    Former movie mogul Harvey Weinstein has been indicted on rape and criminal sex act charges for alleged attacks on two women in New York.

    More >>

  • Comic Samantha Bee refers to Ivanka Trump with a vulgar slur

    Comic Samantha Bee refers to Ivanka Trump with a vulgar slur

    Thursday, May 31 2018 11:56 AM EDT2018-05-31 15:56:52 GMT
    Thursday, May 31 2018 1:30 PM EDT2018-05-31 17:30:29 GMT
    (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this May 24, 2018 file photo, Samantha Bee, host of "Full Frontal with Samantha Bee," poses at an Emmy For Your Consideration screening of the television talk show at the Writers Guild Theatre in B...(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this May 24, 2018 file photo, Samantha Bee, host of "Full Frontal with Samantha Bee," poses at an Emmy For Your Consideration screening of the television talk show at the Writers Guild Theatre in B...
    Comedian Samantha Bee uses an obscenity to refer to Ivanka Trump on her TBS show 'Full Frontal.'.More >>
    Comedian Samantha Bee uses an obscenity to refer to Ivanka Trump on her TBS show 'Full Frontal.'.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly