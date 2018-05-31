Waymo's self-driving car service to include 62,000 minivans - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Waymo's self-driving car service to include 62,000 minivans

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - A self-driving car service that Google spinoff Waymo plans to launch later this year will include up to 62,000 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid minivans.

The deal announced Thursday is the latest sign of Waymo's confidence in its self-driving car technology, which sprung from a secret Google project started nine years ago. The technology will initially be deployed in a ride-hailing service in the Phoenix area before the end of this year and then expand into other U.S. markets.

Waymo plans to pick up people in cars that won't have a human in the driver's seat, making it the first ride-hailing service with a fleet of fully autonomous vehicles.

The company already had bought 600 Pacifica Hybrid minivans from Fiat Chrysler with a commitment to add "thousands" more.

Waymo and Fiat also are discussing other ways to expand their partnership, including possibly striking a deal to sell Chrysler vehicles with self-driving technology to consumers.

Chrysler is the largest vehicle supplier for Waymo's ride-hailing service so far. Waymo agreed to buy up to 20,000 electric vehicles from Jaguar Land Rover, but none of them will be ready before 2020.

If Waymo ends up using all the vehicles from Chrysler and Jaguar, its self-driving car service will be potentially capable of providing millions of rides per day.

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi says he is trying to persuade Waymo to put its self-driving cars to work in his company's pacesetting ride-hailing service, but there is no indication yet whether that will happen.

Waymo accused Uber of stealing its self-driving car technology in a lawsuit that was settled for $245 million after several days of testimony during a February trial.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Vegas casinos face threat of 1st worker strike in 3 decades

    Vegas casinos face threat of 1st worker strike in 3 decades

    Thursday, May 31 2018 2:26 AM EDT2018-05-31 06:26:30 GMT
    Friday, June 1 2018 4:17 AM EDT2018-06-01 08:17:16 GMT
    (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken, File). File - In this May 22, 2018 file photo, volunteer Jenifer Murias yells into a megaphone as Culinary Union members file into a university arena to vote on whether to authorize a strike in Las Vegas. The union representing...(AP Photo/Isaac Brekken, File). File - In this May 22, 2018 file photo, volunteer Jenifer Murias yells into a megaphone as Culinary Union members file into a university arena to vote on whether to authorize a strike in Las Vegas. The union representing...

    The union representing thousands of Las Vegas casino workers says the city's two largest resort operators would lose more than $10 million a day combined if housekeepers, cooks and others go on strike.

    More >>

    The union representing thousands of Las Vegas casino workers says the city's two largest resort operators would lose more than $10 million a day combined if housekeepers, cooks and others go on strike.

    More >>

  • Comic Samantha Bee apologizes to Ivanka Trump for slur

    Comic Samantha Bee apologizes to Ivanka Trump for slur

    Thursday, May 31 2018 11:56 AM EDT2018-05-31 15:56:52 GMT
    Friday, June 1 2018 4:08 AM EDT2018-06-01 08:08:36 GMT
    (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this May 24, 2018 file photo, Samantha Bee, host of "Full Frontal with Samantha Bee," poses at an Emmy For Your Consideration screening of the television talk show at the Writers Guild Theatre in B...(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this May 24, 2018 file photo, Samantha Bee, host of "Full Frontal with Samantha Bee," poses at an Emmy For Your Consideration screening of the television talk show at the Writers Guild Theatre in B...
    Comedian Samantha Bee uses an obscenity to refer to Ivanka Trump on her TBS show 'Full Frontal.'.More >>
    Comedian Samantha Bee uses an obscenity to refer to Ivanka Trump on her TBS show 'Full Frontal.'.More >>

  • Heroic Florida drama teacher to get special Tony Award

    Heroic Florida drama teacher to get special Tony Award

    Thursday, May 31 2018 12:27 PM EDT2018-05-31 16:27:22 GMT
    Friday, June 1 2018 2:17 AM EDT2018-06-01 06:17:29 GMT
    (Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, File). FILE - In this Feb. 23, 2018 file photo, police watch the entrance of a parking lot at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. where teachers and administrators returned for the fir...(Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, File). FILE - In this Feb. 23, 2018 file photo, police watch the entrance of a parking lot at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. where teachers and administrators returned for the fir...
    The special Tony Award that honors educators will this year be given to the drama teacher at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida, the site of a school rampage that left 17 dead.More >>
    The special Tony Award that honors educators will this year be given to the drama teacher at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida, the site of a school rampage that left 17 dead.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly