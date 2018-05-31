The Latest: Brad Friedel joins National Soccer Hall of Fame

NEW YORK (AP) - The Latest on National Soccer Hall of Fame inductees (all times local):
____
11:30 a.m.
Former U.S. goalkeeper Brad Friedel was surprised with the announcement of his National Soccer Hall of Fame induction by former teammate Tab Ramos.
Friedel was among the players on the ballot for the first time. He joins Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber among the five inductees to be revealed throughout the day.
Friedel made 82 appearances for the United States over 13 years and was on the national team's roster for three World Cups, starting for the American team that advanced to the quarterfinals in 2002.
His club career was highlighted by 17 Premier League seasons, including stints with the Blackburn, Liverpool, Aston Villa and Tottenham.
He was hired as coach of the New England Revolution in November. Friedel most recently served as coach of the U.S. under-19 national team and was a Fox analyst.
____
9:50 a.m.
Don Garber is finally a member of the National Soccer Hall of Fame.
Major League Soccer's commissioner was originally inducted back in 2016 but put it off so he could be enshrined in an MLS stadium. The ceremony is set for Oct. 20 at the new Hall of Fame at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.
Garber was the first of five new inductees set to be announced Thursday. In an MLS staff meeting in New York, Hall of Famer and former national team defender Jeff Agoos formally welcomed Garber to the 2018 class.
Garber was named commissioner of the domestic professional league in 1999. Since then, MLS has more than doubled in size. He is also CEO of Soccer United Marketing, the exclusive marketing partner of U.S. Soccer, and a member of the U.S. Soccer Federation board of directors.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
