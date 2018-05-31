RIC sets another passenger record; new flights coming in June

For the seventh straight month, Richmond International Airport (RIC) set a new passenger traffic record with 340,590 travelers.

"April activity benefited from new service, a widespread uptick in seat supply by incumbent airlines, a noticeable bump for the NASCAR week at Richmond

Raceway, and strong sports bookings by Richmond Region Tourism, said Capital Region Airport Commission President and CEO Jon E. Mathiasen.

Of note from April:

RIC passenger counts rose 15.1 percent compared to the same period a year ago.

For the first 10 months of FY2018, passenger traffic is up 5 percent.

Aircraft operations saw a 9.6 percent increase during the month, with military, air carrier, general aviation and air taxi operations all reporting year-over-year growth.

The airport also notes that June will bring several changes:

Beginning June 14, Allegiant will offer new twice-weekly nonstop service from Richmond to Nashville (BNA)

United Airlines is adding a second daily Denver departure..

JetBlue Airways will "upgauge" its Orlando flights to mainline Airbus aircraft

