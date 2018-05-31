RIC sets another passenger record; new flights coming in June

The Department of Game and Inland Fisheries website includes a list of places to fish.More >>
The Department of Game and Inland Fisheries website includes a list of places to fish.More >>
Saturday is a BIG outdoor day for many of us, with the first the first weekend of June packed full of outdoor activities. From weddings to the Greek Festival and beyond, the calendar is packed.More >>
Saturday is a BIG outdoor day for many of us, with the first the first weekend of June packed full of outdoor activities. From weddings to the Greek Festival and beyond, the calendar is packed.More >>
A swift water rescue team from Lynchburg is working to find the missing couple. The Virginia Department of Emergency Management also is on the ground.More >>
A swift water rescue team from Lynchburg is working to find the missing couple. The Virginia Department of Emergency Management also is on the ground.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
The Chesterfield NAACP calls the situation devastating and heartbreaking and plan to make a "major announcement" in the case on Thursday.More >>
The Chesterfield NAACP calls the situation devastating and heartbreaking and plan to make a "major announcement" in the case on Thursday.More >>
Louisiana State Police responds to the fatal accident involving Sherell Lewis in a press release. A social media post now has over 2,000 shares concerning a driver's response shortly after hitting Sherell Lewis, 31, of Leesville.More >>
Louisiana State Police responds to the fatal accident involving Sherell Lewis in a press release. A social media post now has over 2,000 shares concerning a driver's response shortly after hitting Sherell Lewis, 31, of Leesville.More >>
The suspect in February's massacre at a Florida high school made chilling cellphone videos announcing his intention to become the next school shooter, aiming to kill at least 20 people and saying "you're all going to die."More >>
The suspect in February's massacre at a Florida high school made chilling cellphone videos announcing his intention to become the next school shooter, aiming to kill at least 20 people and saying "you're all going to die."More >>
The mother of an 11-month-old baby that was found dead in Chesterfield County Tuesday afternoon is now accused of stuffing her daughter’s body in a garbage bag, then in a diaper box and hiding the box in the woods.More >>
The mother of an 11-month-old baby that was found dead in Chesterfield County Tuesday afternoon is now accused of stuffing her daughter’s body in a garbage bag, then in a diaper box and hiding the box in the woods.More >>
The baby’s mother is charged with felony child abuse, punishable by up to three years in prison.More >>
The baby’s mother is charged with felony child abuse, punishable by up to three years in prison.More >>
Maurice Adams Jr., 8, helped a woman with a walker make it up a set of stairs. Adams was with his mother when he saw the woman struggling, so he jumped out of the car and gave her a helping hand.More >>
Maurice Adams Jr., 8, helped a woman with a walker make it up a set of stairs. Adams was with his mother when he saw the woman struggling, so he jumped out of the car and gave her a helping hand.More >>
The retail giant has identified at least 100 non-profitable stores, according to experts.More >>
The retail giant has identified at least 100 non-profitable stores, according to experts.More >>
The search for a dangerous accused killer is entering its second day in Middle Tennessee.More >>
The search for a dangerous accused killer is entering its second day in Middle Tennessee.More >>
The mother says classmates began calling her daughter “ugly” and “weird” after her father’s death of a drug overdose in 2016.More >>
The mother says classmates began calling her daughter “ugly” and “weird” after her father’s death of a drug overdose in 2016.More >>
In total Nikita, a 4-year-old husky, killed 27 animals, police said. The dog's owner could face charges.More >>
In total Nikita, a 4-year-old husky, killed 27 animals, police said. The dog's owner could face charges.More >>
There are plenty of free doughnuts for the taking if you know where to go on Friday.More >>
There are plenty of free doughnuts for the taking if you know where to go on Friday.More >>