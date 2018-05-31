British pro-Brexit campaigner applies for French residency - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

British pro-Brexit campaigner applies for French residency

LONDON (AP) - A leading campaigner for Britain's exit from the European Union has been accused of hypocrisy after applying for permanent residency in France.

Former U.K. Treasury chief Nigel Lawson told newspaper The Connexion that he is applying for a permanent residency card, known as a "carte de sejour."

Brexit will end the right of EU citizens to live in Britain and vice-versa. Both Britain and the bloc say they want expats to retain their current rights, but questions remain over the status of 3 million EU nationals in the U.K. and 1 million Britons in other EU countries.

Lawson, who chaired Britain's Vote Leave campaign, said he was "not worried" about his status as a Briton in France.

Pro-EU group Best for Britain said Thursday that Lawson "looks like a hypocrite."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Trump escalates fight with ABC after Roseanne cancellation

    Trump escalates fight with ABC after Roseanne cancellation

    Thursday, May 31 2018 8:36 AM EDT2018-05-31 12:36:27 GMT
    Thursday, May 31 2018 9:57 AM EDT2018-05-31 13:57:22 GMT
    President Donald Trump is escalating a feud with ABC in the wake of the cancellation of "Roseanne.".More >>
    President Donald Trump is escalating a feud with ABC in the wake of the cancellation of "Roseanne.".More >>

  • Drake claims Pusha T used blackface photo out of context

    Drake claims Pusha T used blackface photo out of context

    Thursday, May 31 2018 9:46 AM EDT2018-05-31 13:46:50 GMT
    Thursday, May 31 2018 9:57 AM EDT2018-05-31 13:57:16 GMT
    (Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press via AP). In this March 27, 2011 file photo, Drake arrives on the red carpet at the 2011 JUNO Awards, Canada's music awards in Toronto. Drake claims rival rapper Pusha T used a blackface photo out of context. Pusha T...(Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press via AP). In this March 27, 2011 file photo, Drake arrives on the red carpet at the 2011 JUNO Awards, Canada's music awards in Toronto. Drake claims rival rapper Pusha T used a blackface photo out of context. Pusha T...
    Drake claims rival rapper Pusha T used a blackface photo out of context.More >>
    Drake claims rival rapper Pusha T used a blackface photo out of context.More >>

  • Cosby accuser makes first public statements since trial

    Cosby accuser makes first public statements since trial

    Thursday, May 31 2018 9:06 AM EDT2018-05-31 13:06:57 GMT
    Thursday, May 31 2018 9:57 AM EDT2018-05-31 13:57:14 GMT
    The woman whose claims about Bill Cosby drugging and molesting her led to the comedian's conviction on sexual assault charges is speaking out in public for the first time.More >>
    The woman whose claims about Bill Cosby drugging and molesting her led to the comedian's conviction on sexual assault charges is speaking out in public for the first time.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly