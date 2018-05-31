Swiss federal judge clears Peru captain to play at World Cup

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) - A Swiss supreme court judge has cleared Peru captain Paolo Guerrero to play at the World Cup despite a doping ban.
Switzerland's supreme court says it has granted an interim order to freeze Guerrero's 14-month ban for a positive doping test.
The court says "Paolo Guerrero can take part in the next World Cup."
The interim ruling puts the ban imposed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport on hold until full consideration of the case at a later date.
CAS had imposed the ban this month, upholding an appeal by the World Anti-Doping Agency.
