GM revs up autonomous car unit and dormant shares fly - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

GM revs up autonomous car unit and dormant shares fly

By TOM KRISHER
AP Auto Writer

DETROIT (AP) - Shares of General Motors posted their largest one-day gain since the company's rebirth from bankruptcy eight years ago, after Japanese technology conglomerate SoftBank decided to pump $2.25 billion into GM's autonomous car unit.

The deal is the largest yet between a technology investment firm and an old-line automaker, and investors apparently saw it as a huge boost that places GM among the leaders in putting self-driving vehicles on the road.

The investment, scheduled to close by the end of June, gives SoftBank nearly a 20 percent stake in GM Cruise, the company's San Francisco-based autonomous vehicle unit.

GM said Thursday that it will add $1.1 billion to SoftBank's investment in an effort to speed large-scale deployment of self-driving robotaxis next year. GM has announced plans to carry passengers in self-driving cars that won't have a human backup driver in 2019, and CEO Mary Barra said the investment would hasten that process. The company hasn't announced where or exactly when the service will begin.

Investors, looking for a reason to cheer on the century-old automaker, sent shares rocketing more than 11 percent to $42.16 in morning trading, the largest one-day gain since the company's 2010 return to public trading after its trip through bankruptcy protection in 2009.

The move widens the SoftBank Vision Fund's influence in ride-hailing services. The fund closed a deal in January to spend about $9 billion for a 15 percent stake in Uber and also owns a stake in China's top ride-hailing firm Didi Chuxing.

GM Cruise would remain a wholly owned subsidiary of GM with the automaker holding roughly 80 percent of the business.

Even though SoftBank has spread billions across multiple ride-hailing and autonomous vehicle companies, it has no plans to integrate them, said Michael Ronen, a managing partner. "Each company will make its own decisions about what's in the best interest of the company."

SoftBank was impressed by the speed that GM Cruise is moving toward safely deploying the cars, Ronen said, as well as GM's ability to produce large numbers of electric vehicles needed to start a robotaxi service.

The investment will last for seven years, with SoftBank having options to continue or exit.

GM's investment is in addition to what it already has spent on Cruise, including $400 million to $500 million this year and an initial $562 million investment to buy Cruise Automation in 2016.

SoftBank also holds significant stakes in Sprint and several other telecommunications companies, mostly based in Japan.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Comic Samantha Bee refers to Ivanka Trump with a vulgar slur

    Comic Samantha Bee refers to Ivanka Trump with a vulgar slur

    Thursday, May 31 2018 11:56 AM EDT2018-05-31 15:56:52 GMT
    Thursday, May 31 2018 2:51 PM EDT2018-05-31 18:51:47 GMT
    (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this May 24, 2018 file photo, Samantha Bee, host of "Full Frontal with Samantha Bee," poses at an Emmy For Your Consideration screening of the television talk show at the Writers Guild Theatre in B...(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this May 24, 2018 file photo, Samantha Bee, host of "Full Frontal with Samantha Bee," poses at an Emmy For Your Consideration screening of the television talk show at the Writers Guild Theatre in B...
    Comedian Samantha Bee uses an obscenity to refer to Ivanka Trump on her TBS show 'Full Frontal.'.More >>
    Comedian Samantha Bee uses an obscenity to refer to Ivanka Trump on her TBS show 'Full Frontal.'.More >>

  • The Latest: Lawyer says Blagojevich's sentence was too harsh

    The Latest: Lawyer says Blagojevich's sentence was too harsh

    Thursday, May 31 2018 12:16 PM EDT2018-05-31 16:16:44 GMT
    Thursday, May 31 2018 2:51 PM EDT2018-05-31 18:51:45 GMT
    (AP Photo/Richard Drew). FILE - In this May 20, 2014 file photo, conservative scholar and filmmaker Dinesh D'Souza, left, accompanied by his lawyer Benjamin Brafman leaves federal court, in New York. President Donald Trump says he will pardon conservat...(AP Photo/Richard Drew). FILE - In this May 20, 2014 file photo, conservative scholar and filmmaker Dinesh D'Souza, left, accompanied by his lawyer Benjamin Brafman leaves federal court, in New York. President Donald Trump says he will pardon conservat...
    President Donald Trump says he is considering commuting the sentence of ex-Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich and pardoning Martha Stewart.More >>
    President Donald Trump says he is considering commuting the sentence of ex-Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich and pardoning Martha Stewart.More >>

  • Trump mulls commuting Blagojevich's term, pardoning Stewart

    Trump mulls commuting Blagojevich's term, pardoning Stewart

    Thursday, May 31 2018 9:56 AM EDT2018-05-31 13:56:33 GMT
    Thursday, May 31 2018 2:51 PM EDT2018-05-31 18:51:36 GMT

    President Donald Trump says he will pardon conservative commentator Dinesh D'Souza who pleaded guilty to campaign finance fraud.

    More >>

    President Donald Trump says he will pardon conservative commentator Dinesh D'Souza who pleaded guilty to campaign finance fraud.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly