The Latest: Marin Cilic reaches 3rd round at French Open

(AP Photo/Michel Euler). Spain's Garbine Muguruza serves the ball to France's Fiona Ferro during their second round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium, Thursday, May 31, 2018 in Paris. (AP Photo/Michel Euler). Spain's Garbine Muguruza serves the ball to France's Fiona Ferro during their second round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium, Thursday, May 31, 2018 in Paris.

PARIS (AP) - The Latest from the French Open (all times local):

___

2:25 p.m.

Third-seeded Marin Cilic overcame a concentration lapse to advance to the third round of the French Open with a 6-2, 6-2, 6-7 (3), 7-5 victory over Polish qualifier Hubert Hurkacz.

The Croatian, who won the U.S. Open in 2014, was cruising until the third set, when Hurkacz broke him for the only time in the match.

Cilic, a quarterfinalist last year at Roland Garros, will next play 46th-ranked Steve Johnson of the United States.

___

1:30 p.m.

Samantha Stosur, a Roland Garros finalist in 2010, eliminated 30th-seeded Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-2, 7-6 (1) in the second round of the French Open.

Stosur was also a semifinalist in 2009, 2012 and 2016.

Only once, in 11 attempts, has Pavlyuchenkova reached the second week at Roland Garros, making the quarterfinals in 2011.

Stosur will next face Garbine Muguruza, the 2016 champion.

___

12:40 p.m.

Garbine Muguruza is through to the third round of the French Open with a 6-4, 6-3 victory over French wild-card entry Fiona Ferro.

As she did in her first-round match against Svetlana Kuznetsova, the 2016 champion again impressed with her ease of movement around the court.

Muguruza and Ferro exchanged breaks of serve at the start of the second set. But the third-seeded Spaniard broke her 257th-ranked opponent again in the seventh game to take the lead and closed out the win with her first match point on Ferro's serve two games later.

___

11:30 a.m.

Play is underway at Roland Garros, with top-ranked Rafael Nadal and three-time champion Serena Williams both scheduled to compete in the second round at the French Open.

Garbine Muguruza, the 2016 women's champion, is already on court, playing French wild-card entry Fiona Ferro for a spot in the third round.

Nadal, chasing a record-extending 11th men's title, will play Guido Pella in the second round.

After a straight-set win in her first Grand Slam match following maternity leave, Williams will face a tougher test against 17th-seeded Ash Barty.

Two-time champion Maria Sharapova is also in action later against Donna Vekic.

The skies are sunny, with no sign of possible storms forecast for the afternoon.

___

More AP tennis coverage: https://www.apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis

