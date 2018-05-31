Day 5 at French Open underway at Roland Garros - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Day 5 at French Open underway at Roland Garros

(AP Photo/Thibault Camus). Jared Donaldson, of the U.S, slams a forehand to Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov during their second round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium, Wednesday, May 30, 2018 in Paris. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus). Jared Donaldson, of the U.S, slams a forehand to Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov during their second round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium, Wednesday, May 30, 2018 in Paris.

PARIS (AP) - Play is underway at Roland Garros, with top-ranked Rafael Nadal and three-time champion Serena Williams both scheduled to compete in the second round at the French Open.

Garbine Muguruza, the 2016 women's champion, is already on court, playing French wild-card entry Fiona Ferro for a spot in the third round.

Nadal, chasing a record-extending 11th men's title, will play Guido Pella in the second round.

After a straight-set win in her first Grand Slam match following maternity leave, Williams will face a tougher test against 17th-seeded Ash Barty.

Two-time champion Maria Sharapova is also in action later against Donna Vekic.

The skies are sunny, with no sign of possible storms forecast for the afternoon.

___

