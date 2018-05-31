3 people swept away by flood waters in Virginia

Flooding washed out several roads in Virginia. (Source: Albemarle Police Department)

Rescue teams from across the state are actively searching for three people who were swept away in flash floods.

The National Weather Service says between 7 and 9 inches of rain fell in areas along the Blue Ridge Mountains.

In Albemarle County, a couple went missing by Ivy Creek about 9 p.m. Wednesday. The man and woman were seen outside the Toyota Prius as it got swept away.

A swift water rescue team from Lynchburg is working to find the missing couple. The Virginia Department of Emergency Management also is on the ground in Albemarle County.

All Albemarle County schools are closed due to the flooding.

In Madison County, the sheriff's office said a woman was reported missing after heavy rain hit the area.

Numerous search units are in the area Thursday morning at the Rose River continuing to search for her.

