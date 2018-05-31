2 people swept away by flood in Albemarle County

Officials from around the state are looking for the missing couple. (Source: @madisonlcarter/Twitter))

Rescue teams from across the state are actively searching for two people who were swept away in flash floods in Albemarle County.

The couple went missing by Ivy Creek about 9 p.m. Wednesday. The man and woman were seen outside the Toyota Prius as it got swept away.

A swift water rescue team from Lynchburg is working to find the missing couple. The Virginia Department of Emergency Management also is on the ground in Albemarle County.

Since Wednesday night, flash flooding and rising waters are prevalent throughout Charlottesville and the surrounding area. Some roads have standing water of 2 to 3 feet.

All Albemarle County schools are closed due to the flooding.

