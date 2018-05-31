Hotel valet has lucky escape, but Porsche gets crunched

(Australian Broadcasting Corp. via AP). In this image made from video, a Porsche Carrera car is underneath another car in Sydney, Australia Thursday, May 31, 2018. Australian media say a valet drove the soft-top Porsche Carrera under another vehicle Th...

SYDNEY (AP) - A hotel valet had a lucky escape - but the luxury sports car he was trying to park did not.

Australian media say the valet drove the soft-top Porsche Carrera under another vehicle Thursday outside the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Sydney.

Emergency workers cut the driver out from the Porsche as a large crowd watched. The driver was reported to be unhurt.

The larger vehicle was propped up and its wheels were anchored so the vehicles could be separated. The black Porsche, its hood and front bumper crunched and dented, was then backed onto a tow truck.

Witness Jonathan Bayle told the Australian Broadcasting Corp. he thought a television show or movie was being shot.

